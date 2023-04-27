Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Short Interest Update

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a decrease of 42.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TNXP. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 371,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 27,892 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 188,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 58,184 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18,868.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67,172 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 76,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 98,182 shares in the last quarter. 9.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.5 %

TNXP traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.46. 531,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,912,504. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.16. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $5.02.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.30.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

