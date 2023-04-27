Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 800,591 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 548,754 shares.The stock last traded at $45.31 and had previously closed at $44.04.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $403.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.79 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 14.79%. On average, research analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 53.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

