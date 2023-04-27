Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.30-$10.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.0-$15.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.24 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a market perform rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $247.90.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSCO traded down $4.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $239.09. 2,096,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,726. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $234.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total value of $151,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,269.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,676.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total value of $151,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,269.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,426 shares of company stock worth $9,174,310 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 82.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

Featured Stories

