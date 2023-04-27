Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Acquires 900 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,884 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WK. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Workiva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Workiva by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 796 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Workiva by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Workiva during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 10,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total value of $948,414.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 97,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,535,901.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 10,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total transaction of $948,414.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 97,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,535,901.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $360,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,249 shares of company stock valued at $3,389,641. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WK stock opened at $93.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.94. Workiva Inc. has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $104.76.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.20. Workiva had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,024.28%. The business had revenue of $143.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WK. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $101.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workiva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process, and people. Its platform includes Wdesk, which offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and a full audit trail.

