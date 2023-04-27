Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMRN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 268.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $65,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $93.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.68 and a beta of 0.38. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.73 and a 52 week high of $117.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $537.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMRN. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Avian Securities lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.90.

Insider Activity at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $1,651,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,270,875.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $825,265.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,755.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $1,651,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,324 shares in the company, valued at $35,270,875.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,500 shares of company stock worth $7,196,515. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

