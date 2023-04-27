Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Purchases 2,449 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,808,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

NYSE:BEPC opened at $32.80 on Thursday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.19 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.83.

Brookfield Renewable Increases Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 0.19% and a net margin of 0.57%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.338 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is -225.00%.

About Brookfield Renewable

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.