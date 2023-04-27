Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 6,674 Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,674 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AR. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 3,532.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $21.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 3.46. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Antero Resources

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Antero Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.