Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Raises Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 497,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its stake in Mondelez International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 78,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 10,384 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $72.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.20 and its 200-day moving average is $65.86. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $72.63.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 78.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.63.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.