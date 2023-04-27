Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Sells 483 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,418 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 355,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,351,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 372,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,461,000 after purchasing an additional 124,788 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 332.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 27,979 shares in the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Trading Up 0.1 %

HDB opened at $69.66 on Thursday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $71.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.59. The company has a market capitalization of $128.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HDFC Bank Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.