Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Takes $349,000 Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,740 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PBR. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 4,034.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,281,595 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $152,099,000 after buying an additional 13,936,150 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,666,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 12,777,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $136,075,000 after buying an additional 7,730,286 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,808,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $133,372,000 after buying an additional 6,289,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truxt Investmentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at $19,634,000. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $11.74 on Thursday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $76.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.10, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.37.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 44.48%. The business had revenue of $30.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.03 billion. Analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.551 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 38.26%. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 40.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

