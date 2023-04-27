TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $37.35

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.35 and last traded at $37.62, with a volume of 10971 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TCBK. Stephens lowered their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

TriCo Bancshares Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.01 and a 200 day moving average of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.57.

TriCo Bancshares Dividend Announcement

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.08). TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $114.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriCo Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 234.8% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 46,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 32,392 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 940,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,947,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after buying an additional 16,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

