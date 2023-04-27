Trifast (LON:TRI) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $69.47

Trifast plc (LON:TRI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 69.47 ($0.87) and traded as low as GBX 62 ($0.77). Trifast shares last traded at GBX 62.60 ($0.78), with a volume of 205,180 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trifast in a report on Wednesday.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 70.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 69.48. The firm has a market cap of £95.00 million, a P/E ratio of 1,396.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.72, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.70.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Trifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,000.00%.

In other Trifast news, insider Scott Mac Meekin bought 14,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of £9,927.72 ($12,398.80). Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of industrial fasteners and category C components in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, plastic and enclosure hardware, cable glands, security fasteners, spacers and pillars, tooling and driver bits, and other hardware products, as well as fasteners for sheet metal and plastic.

