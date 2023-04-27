TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $972.21M-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $984.00 million. TriMas also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.00-2.20 EPS.

TriMas Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ TRS traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.28. The stock had a trading volume of 90,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,314. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.94. TriMas has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $31.89.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $203.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.65 million. TriMas had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TriMas will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.19%.

TRS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of TriMas from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TriMas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $118,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,832.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriMas

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of TriMas by 80.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of TriMas by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 175,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriMas by 182.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers, polymeric and steel caps and closures, including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistant caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts, polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to, beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

