TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $348.00-351.48 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $305.15 million. TriNet Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.96-4.90 EPS.

TriNet Group Stock Up 8.0 %

NYSE TNET traded up $6.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.57. 257,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,096. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.78. TriNet Group has a 1-year low of $60.60 and a 1-year high of $93.28. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.15.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.78. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 52.06% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $310.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TriNet Group will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at TriNet Group

Several analysts have recently commented on TNET shares. Cowen raised their target price on TriNet Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.25.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $473,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,191,726.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other TriNet Group news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $228,902.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,004.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $473,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,191,726.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,975 in the last three months. 40.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in TriNet Group by 78.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in TriNet Group by 31.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TriNet Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human capital management (HCM) solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Its services include HR expertise, benefit options, payroll services, risk mitigation, and a technology platform. The company was founded by Martin Babinec in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Articles

