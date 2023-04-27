Trinseo (TSE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Trinseo to post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Trinseo has set its FY 2023 guidance at $0.09-$0.90 EPS.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $975.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.76 million. Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. On average, analysts expect Trinseo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Trinseo Stock Performance

Shares of Trinseo stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.06. The firm has a market cap of $617.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.50. Trinseo has a one year low of $17.26 and a one year high of $51.38.

Trinseo Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinseo

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is presently -4.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSE. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 94.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 7.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 8.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSE shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Trinseo from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Trinseo in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

About Trinseo

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment produces rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends products, soft thermoplastic products, and cast and sheet products.

