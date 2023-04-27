Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Holdings Boosted by New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.

New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,900 shares during the quarter. Trip.com Group makes up approximately 10.9% of New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $7,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 136.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 298,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 172,253 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 19.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 102.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 51,896 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 18.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,531 shares during the period. 52.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,102,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,615,224. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $18.46 and a twelve month high of $40.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.72 and a beta of 0.54.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TCOM. CLSA boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.70.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

