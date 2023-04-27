TRON (TRX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $4.71 Billion

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 27th. TRON has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion and $236.87 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0657 or 0.00000225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TRON alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006784 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003521 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004293 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003854 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001464 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000036 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 90,659,462,238 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.