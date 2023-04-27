TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $465.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

TrueBlue Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TBI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.40. 12,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,335. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.44. TrueBlue has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $26.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TrueBlue

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the 4th quarter valued at $4,745,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 306,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 173,004 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 162,275 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the 2nd quarter worth $2,281,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the 3rd quarter worth $1,640,000. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About TrueBlue

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TBI shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on TrueBlue from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of TrueBlue from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday.



TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

