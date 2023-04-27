Truist Financial Raises O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Price Target to $31.00

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 46.64% from the stock’s previous close.

OI has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

NYSE OI opened at $21.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $23.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.36.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 34.12% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of O-I Glass stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $384,383.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,510,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other O-I Glass news, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $56,048.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,367.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of O-I Glass stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $384,383.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OI. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at about $426,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 7,773.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 71,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 70,892 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 106.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 968,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,000,000 after acquiring an additional 499,252 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

