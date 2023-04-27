TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Short Interest Update

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,954,500 shares, a growth of 173.8% from the March 31st total of 713,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19,545.0 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of TUI from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of TUI from GBX 1,400 ($17.48) to GBX 1,520 ($18.98) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of TUI from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TUIFF remained flat at $6.87 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.88. TUI has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $29.30.

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Hotel & Resorts, Cruises, and TUI Musement. The Hotel & Resort segments comprises all Group-owned hotels and hotel shareholdings of TUI Group. The Cruises segment consists of the joint venture TUI Cruises, its subsidiary Hapag-Lloyd Cruises as well as the British cruise business Marella Cruises.

