Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Trading Down 5.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) traded down 5.6% during trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $35.00. The stock traded as low as $26.68 and last traded at $26.86. 115,508 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 297,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.46.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on UCTT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

In other Ultra Clean news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 8,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $260,693.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,277,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 6.9% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 536,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,779,000 after buying an additional 34,707 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 27.0% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 103,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after buying an additional 22,034 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.0% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.22 and its 200-day moving average is $32.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.99.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $566.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.00 million.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc engages in the development and supplying of critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment is involved in the design and manufacture of production tools, components, parts, and modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industry.

