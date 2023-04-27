UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) to Issue $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the bank on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

UMB Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 20 years. UMB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 19.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect UMB Financial to earn $7.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $61.55 on Thursday. UMB Financial has a 1 year low of $51.28 and a 1 year high of $99.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.91. UMB Financial had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $371.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UMB Financial will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UMB Financial news, Director Kris A. Robbins bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.12 per share, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,910 shares in the company, valued at $166,219.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kris A. Robbins purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.12 per share, with a total value of $28,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,910 shares in the company, valued at $166,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.52, for a total transaction of $101,678.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,585.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,503 shares of company stock worth $847,171 in the last 90 days. 9.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UMB Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,185,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $438,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 353,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,555,000 after purchasing an additional 48,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.80.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

