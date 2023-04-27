UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) to Issue $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the bank on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.
UMB Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 20 years. UMB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 19.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect UMB Financial to earn $7.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.
UMB Financial Stock Performance
NASDAQ UMBF opened at $61.55 on Thursday. UMB Financial has a 1 year low of $51.28 and a 1 year high of $99.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.49.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other UMB Financial news, Director Kris A. Robbins bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.12 per share, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,910 shares in the company, valued at $166,219.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kris A. Robbins purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.12 per share, with a total value of $28,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,910 shares in the company, valued at $166,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.52, for a total transaction of $101,678.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,585.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,503 shares of company stock worth $847,171 in the last 90 days. 9.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On UMB Financial
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,185,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $438,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 353,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,555,000 after purchasing an additional 48,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.80.
UMB Financial Company Profile
UMB Financial Corp. engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.
