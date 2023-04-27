UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on UMBF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on UMB Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on UMB Financial from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on UMB Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.80.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ UMBF traded up $1.63 on Thursday, reaching $63.18. 684,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,144. UMB Financial has a one year low of $51.28 and a one year high of $99.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.38.

Insider Transactions at UMB Financial

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $371.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. UMB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that UMB Financial will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UMB Financial news, Director Kris A. Robbins purchased 500 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.12 per share, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,219.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other UMB Financial news, Director Kris A. Robbins acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.12 per share, with a total value of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 447 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $39,917.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,326.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,503 shares of company stock valued at $847,171. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UMB Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMBF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in UMB Financial by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in UMB Financial by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in UMB Financial by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UMB Financial

(Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corp. engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.