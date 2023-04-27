Union Jack Oil’s (UJO) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Union Jack Oil Price Performance

LON UJO opened at GBX 23.50 ($0.29) on Monday. Union Jack Oil has a 12 month low of GBX 20.36 ($0.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 53.72 ($0.67). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 25.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 28.09. The company has a market cap of £25.81 million, a P/E ratio of 1,162.50 and a beta of 0.71.

Union Jack Oil Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Union Jack Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

About Union Jack Oil

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the West Newton, Wressle Discovery, Broughton North, Biscathorpe, Keddington Oilfield Louth, North Somercotes, Louth Extension, Fiskerton Airfield Oilfield, North Kelsey, Dukes Wood, Kirklington, Widmerpool Gulf, Humber Basin, and Laughton projects.

See Also

