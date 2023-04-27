Unison Asset Management LLC Buys 159,432 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Unison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,432 shares during the period. NU accounts for 1.4% of Unison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Unison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of NU by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,228,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NU by 8.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,071 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in NU during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in NU by 10.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in NU during the third quarter valued at $44,000. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NU traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $5.05. 2,776,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,733,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.42.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. NU had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NU. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of NU from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of NU from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.44.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

