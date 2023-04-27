Unison Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Unison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,494 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,993,000. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 4.1% of Unison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,099,025,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $708,348,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $600,432,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,869,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $29.90 on Thursday, hitting $239.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,510,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,674,355. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $241.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.38. The company has a market capitalization of $620.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Securities raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total transaction of $86,436.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,372,541.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $2,271,038.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,424,305.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total value of $86,436.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,372,541.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,255 shares of company stock worth $12,435,622. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.