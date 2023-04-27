United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Shares Sold by NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd decreased its position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 84.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 621,368 shares during the period. United Microelectronics comprises about 0.2% of NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.80 to $6.46 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.46.

United Microelectronics Stock Up 2.1 %

United Microelectronics Company Profile

Shares of United Microelectronics stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $7.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,055,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,268,673. United Microelectronics Co. has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $9.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average of $7.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

United Microelectronics Corp. is engaged in the semiconductor foundry business, which offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

Featured Articles

