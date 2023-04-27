United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Sells 43,282 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,274 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 43,282 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 1.8% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Adobe were worth $30,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 597 shares of the software company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,640 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in Adobe by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 10,949 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its holdings in Adobe by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 6,780 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 15,297 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after acquiring an additional 8,324 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $7.12 on Thursday, reaching $370.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,084. The firm has a market cap of $169.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $451.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $360.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.19.

Insider Activity

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,634. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ADBE. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.00.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

