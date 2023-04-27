United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Takes Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 179,203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $13,645,000. Amphenol makes up 0.8% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 17.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,256,000 after purchasing an additional 24,947 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Amphenol by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 46,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 43,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 11.2% in the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the third quarter worth $769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE APH traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $74.26. 2,254,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,509,310. The firm has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.63. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on APH. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,283. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 804,800 shares of company stock worth $65,769,622 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

