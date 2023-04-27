Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG lowered its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 85,600 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 0.39% of Universal Display worth $19,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OLED. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 191.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Universal Display by 5,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Universal Display by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Universal Display by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $132.67. 165,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,573. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $89.41 and a 1 year high of $155.91. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.37.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.43. Universal Display had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.82%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OLED. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Universal Display from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.90.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

