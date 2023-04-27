Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,400 shares, a growth of 194.6% from the March 31st total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 704.0 days.

UETMF stock remained flat at $22.18 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.65. Universal Entertainment has a twelve month low of $22.18 and a twelve month high of $22.18.

Universal Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops, and sells pachislot and pachinko machines in Japan, Philippines, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Amusement Equipment Business, and Integrated Resort Business. The company also develops and provides Falcon X, a peripheral system; Hot Stadium, a digital signage system; Universal Kingdom, a membership website for Android; and Slots Street, a social casino game; as well as operates OKADA MANILA, a casino resort in the Philippines.

