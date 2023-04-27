Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on UHS. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.12.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UHS traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $145.82. 746,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.24 and its 200 day moving average is $130.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.25. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $82.50 and a one year high of $154.65.

Insider Transactions at Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,751.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $201,158.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,820.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,751.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,611,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,319,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,734,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,732,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,334,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

