UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Receives $39.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.40.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UPMMY shares. Barclays started coverage on UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj stock opened at $31.28 on Thursday. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 1 year low of $28.26 and a 1 year high of $39.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.61.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Company Profile

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

