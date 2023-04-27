US Capital Advisors Comments on The Williams Companies, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:WMB)

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Williams Companies in a report released on Tuesday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. US Capital Advisors has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Williams Companies’ current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Williams Companies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.42.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $29.44 on Thursday. Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.62. The firm has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1,001.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 91,851 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 29,625 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.55%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

