Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP) Short Interest Update

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, an increase of 203.1% from the March 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VLYPP traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,079. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.27. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $27.85.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.3906 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.