Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 339,417 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 343,291 shares.The stock last traded at $90.43 and had previously closed at $88.70.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.36 and a 200-day moving average of $86.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $866,000. RHS Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 962.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

