Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,443,929 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 2,378,579 shares.The stock last traded at $60.05 and had previously closed at $60.28.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 6.4% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 33,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

