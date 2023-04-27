Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Stock Position Raised by TrueWealth Financial Partners

TrueWealth Financial Partners increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Materials ETF comprises about 10.2% of TrueWealth Financial Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. TrueWealth Financial Partners owned 0.37% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $10,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter worth about $838,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VAW stock traded up $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $172.61. 26,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,008. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.62. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $146.72 and a one year high of $194.57.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

