Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,600 shares, a drop of 49.4% from the March 31st total of 400,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 734,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VONG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund during the third quarter worth $30,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund during the first quarter worth $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.71. The company had a trading volume of 177,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,344. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund has a 1-year low of $51.98 and a 1-year high of $66.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.54.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.128 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.