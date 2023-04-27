Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Decreased by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,874 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 9.5% of Bridgeworth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $59,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after acquiring an additional 239,865 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $6.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $377.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,978,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,745,577. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $369.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.85. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $396.89.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

