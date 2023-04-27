Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Cable Hill Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 13.3% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cable Hill Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $74,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Ascent Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $665,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 151,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,244,000 after buying an additional 10,146 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $770,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $138.40. The company had a trading volume of 834,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,758. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $147.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.44 and a 200 day moving average of $139.61.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

