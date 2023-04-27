Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $138.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,082,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,898. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.10. The firm has a market cap of $98.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.61.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

