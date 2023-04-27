VaporBrands International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VAPR) Short Interest Down 38.8% in April

VaporBrands International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VAPR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decline of 38.8% from the March 31st total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 615,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VaporBrands International Price Performance

OTCMKTS VAPR remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 23,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,719. VaporBrands International has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02.

Get VaporBrands International alerts:

About VaporBrands International

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

VaporBrands International, Inc engages in the distribution of Cannabidiol (CBD) oil products. Its products include OasisSpectrum CBD Massage Oil Blend and OasisSpectrum CBD Beard Oil Blend. The company was founded on March 6, 1986 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

Receive News & Ratings for VaporBrands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VaporBrands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.