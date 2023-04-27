Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.10

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$20.10 and traded as high as C$23.00. Vecima Networks shares last traded at C$22.90, with a volume of 9,700 shares.
A number of analysts have weighed in on VCM shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Vecima Networks from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Cormark upped their target price on Vecima Networks from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of C$556.60 million, a PE ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.62.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.
Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.
