VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Short Interest Update

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, a decrease of 91.0% from the March 31st total of 589,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of VEON

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of VEON by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,685 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 31,678 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in VEON by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 31,706 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in VEON by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,542,972 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 40,777 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in VEON in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in VEON by 300.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 62,633 shares during the last quarter. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VEON Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VEON traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.80. 24,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,468. VEON has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $21.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VEON Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com lowered VEON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

(Get Rating)

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

Further Reading

