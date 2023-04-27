Vertcoin Price Reaches $0.12 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 27th. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $7.75 million and $27,480.15 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000394 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,484.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00303093 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00011810 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.12 or 0.00519329 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00067028 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.91 or 0.00396502 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003385 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,629,185 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

