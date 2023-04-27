Vertex Planning Partners LLC Invests $374,000 in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Vertex Planning Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VDC stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $197.73. 16,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,516. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $170.83 and a 52-week high of $205.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $191.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

