Vertex Planning Partners LLC Invests $653,000 in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Vertex Planning Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 219.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,230,110 shares. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.83. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

