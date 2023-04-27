Vertex Planning Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Vertex Planning Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,000. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Vertex Planning Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Shares of IWV stock traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $233.93. 33,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,952. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $201.82 and a fifty-two week high of $250.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.05.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

