Vertex Planning Partners LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Vertex Planning Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 80,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,717,000. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Vertex Planning Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPIB. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 1,090.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period.

JPIB traded down $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $47.32. 51,804 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.07 and a 200-day moving average of $46.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.23.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

